Dinosaur Jr. announce new album with single ‘I Ran Away’ featuring Kurt Vile

Dinosaur Jr. have announced their 12th studio album and shared its lead single, ‘I Ran Away’ featuring Kurt Vile.

‘I Ran Away’, released Tuesday (February 23), is the first new music from the band in almost five years. It will appear on their new album ‘Sweep It Into Space’, which is set for release on April 30 via Jagjaguwar.

The track features Vile playing 12-string acoustic guitar. Vile also served as the album’s co-producer, alongside frontman and guitarist J Mascis.

The band have also shared a visualiser for the single, featuring work from the album’s cover artist Andy Hope.

Watch it below:

The band’s most recent studio album, ‘Give A Glimpse Of What Yer Not‘, was released in August 2016, and was also endorsed by Kurt Vile.

In the years since its release, Dinosaur Jr. members have worked on other projects. Mascis released his third solo album, ‘Elastic Days’, in 2018. Bassist Lou Barlow, meanwhile, reconvened with his band Sebadoh to release ‘Act Surprised’ in 2019.

The band previewed two new songs from ‘Sweep It Into Space’ in a rare live appearance last year. They had begun recording the album in the summer of 2019, but had to cut their in-person recording sessions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Sweep It Into Space”s tracklist is: