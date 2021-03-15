Dion Hirini, guitarist for Paul Kelly and Vika & Linda, has died

Dion Hirini, who played guitar for the likes of Paul Kelly, Tina Arena, Vika & Linda and more, has passed away.

The New Zealand-born, Melbourne-based musician passed away on Friday evening (March 12). According to The Music, he passed away unexpectedly from a heart condition.

Hirini was on tour as a member of the Row Jerry Crow band, who paid tribute to Hirini on social media.

“It’s with a broken heart that the crew from The Crow farewell our dear friend and mentor Dion Hirini,” a statement from the band reads.

“(He) had a taste and feel like no other. He had a warmth in his smile that would immediately initiate friendship. We have lost a great of the Australian music scene and although the ship is still upright, we sail on with wet sheets and soft tailwind.

“See you in the big show in the sky brother, and book us a table.”

It’s with a broken heart that the crew from The Crow farewell our dear friend and mentor Dion Hirini. BLX had a taste… Posted by Row Jerry Crow on Friday, March 12, 2021

Vika & Linda have also paid tribute to Hirini on social media, referring to him as the “third Bull sister”.

“Today we lost our brother Dion,” the duo wrote on social media.

“We always called him the third Bull Sister and our hearts are broken. Thank you for so many beautiful moments we spent together.

“We love you D.”