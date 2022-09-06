Dionne Warwick is “confused” by Yung Gravy’s stage name

Dionne Warwick has said that she’s confused by Yung Gravy‘s choice of stage name.

The legendary soul singer, who kicks off a US and UK tour later this month, took to her Twitter account recently to ask about the rapper’s (real name Matt Hauri) moniker.

“Young Gravy? Like the food??????” she asked her followers. Later, she wrote: “I have just learned that it is ‘Yung’ and not ‘Young’. I am still confused about the gravy. Okay.”

In response, Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter wrote: “I guess it’s better than Old Gravy??” to which Dionne replied: “You have a point.”

I have just learned that it is “Yung” and not “Young”. I am still confused about the gravy. Okay. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) August 29, 2022

It’s not the first time that Warwick – who is relatively new to social media – has queried a rapper’s stage name. In December 2020 she was perplexed by Chance the Rapper’s.

Meanwhile, Yung Gravy has made headlines in recent months following the viral success of his single ‘Betty’ as well as for stepping out at the 2022 MTV VMAs last month with singer Addison Rae’s mother, Sheri Easterling, as his date.

Last month, NME spoke to the self-proclaimed “milf enthusiast” about recent moves in his career, including his Billboard Hot 100 hit with ‘Betty’, his six million (and counting) TikTok followers, and his plans to release a third album this autumn.

During the ‘In Conversation’ video chat, Gravy said there aren’t many “downsides” to online popularity other than ongoing “entertaining” beefs with influencers.

“I really like meeting fans, a lot of them are down to earth,” he told NME before sharing that one online interaction between him and a well-known TikTok influencer’s dad was one drawback of social media notoriety.

“Overall, there’s not a lot of downsides other than Monty [Lopez], Addison Rae’s dad wanted to fight me,” he recalled. Lopez split from his wife and Rae’s mother, Sheri Easterling, earlier this year.

When Gravy made a video dueting with Easterling and then went on a podcast, sharing that he was actively pursuing her, Lopez responded with a TikTok video challenging Gravy to a boxing match.

Elsewhere, earlier this year Warwick was nominated for The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame’s Class of 2022.

The soul icon and recent internet personality has also joined TikTok after opening her own Twitter account in the last two years. “Who knows what I’ll create,” the singer joked in January as she joined the social media platform.