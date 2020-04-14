Dip Road Dogs release third single and lyric video for ‘Lazy’

Americana-folk outfit Dip Road Dogs have dropped their third single, ‘Lazy’ today (April 14). The new track is taken from their upcoming EP ‘Shakshuka’, slated for release on May 21.

‘Lazy’ was released with an accompanying lyric video, which you can watch below:

In a press release issued by the Victorian four-piece, they explained, “‘Lazy’ is a song about a relationship where one partner is not pulling their weight with the household chores and the other becomes fed up with this behaviour and finally leaves for greener pastures.”

“It’s a warning to everyone to make sure you mow the lawns and do the dishes or you will end up alone!” said the band’s lead singer and songwriter, Dave Chirnside.

The new song follows the release of singles ‘Serenity Now’ and ‘Labour Day’, both of which will feature on the upcoming EP.

Though they were once housemates living on Dip Road in Victoria’s Mallee, Dip Road Dogs now operate from across the state. In addition to their rural upbringing, the band claim they’re one of the few acts who’ve not been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. “We have been practising isolation all our lives, so we feel we are well placed in these interesting times,” they said.

“There are a lot of challenges living so far away from each when it comes to live touring, but it doesn’t affect our writing, as long as our internet doesn’t cut out! And we have a studio in Appin where we can put our collective ideas together — demos for the next release are well underway.”

‘Lazy’ is available to stream now. ‘Shakshuka’ will be released on May 21, which can be pre-saved here.