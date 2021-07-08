Diplo accused of sexual assault in fresh lawsuit

Diplo has been accused of sexual assault by a woman who alleges he coerced her into performing oral sex and recorded it without her consent.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the alleged incident happened at an after party following one of the Major Lazer star’s Las Vegas shows at the Wynn in 2019, where he allegedly gave her and other attendees weed and alcohol.

The woman alleges that Diplo (real name Thomas Wesley Pentz) invited her to his personal room during the after party, and that his security team allegedly punched a male friend of hers in the face when they started escorting people out and he refused to leave without her.

It’s then alleged that Diplo told the woman she couldn’t leave until she performed oral sex on him. The woman says she agreed to do it after alleging there was no other way out of the situation. She also claims that Diplo filmed the encounter without her consent.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the woman is now suing the producer for damages. She claims she was in fear for her safety throughout the alleged ordeal and feels she was in no condition to grant consent.

Diplo has denied all allegations.

The DJ’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, has called the allegations “outrageous” in a statement. Freedman also claims there is a link between the accuser and Shelly Auguste, who is also currently suing Diplo for sexual battery. Freedman claims neither woman is telling the truth.

Freedman said: “This complaint is completely outrageous, wildly untrue and yet also entirely predictable, given that it simply repeats the exact same claim already made by the plaintiff’s friend Shelly Auguste, an individual who has been harassing Mr. Pentz and his family for more than a year and already has repeatedly violated the restraining order issued against her.”

His statement continued: “We have irrefutable evidence that this is a completely meritless claim and we will be providing it to a court as quickly as we possibly can to put an end to this shakedown by Ms. Auguste and her accomplices once and for all.”