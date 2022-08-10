Diplo, Denzel Curry, Kaytranada and more announced for Field Day 2023

Field Day organisers have revealed the line-up for next year’s edition of the New Year’s Day festival, with Diplo, Denzel Curry, Kaytranada and BENEE among the acts set to perform at the Domain in Sydney.
Other international acts on the bill include Aitch, SG Lewis, Remi Wolf, Yung Lean, Shygirl, Bicep and Honey Dijon. They’ll be joined by homegrown artists such as Dom Dolla, Tkay Maidza, A. Girl, Ninajirachi and JK-47. Tickets go on sale next Thursday (August 18), with a pre-sale kicking off a day earlier – you can can register for that here.
Many of the artists performing as part of Field Day 2023 also feature on the bill for the forthcoming Wildlands Festival in Perth, Adelaide and Brisbane. The line-ups for each iteration of that event were announced yesterday.
Field Day has run annually on New Year’s Day in Sydney since its inaugural edition in 2002. While the event didn’t go ahead in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it returned this year with an all-Australian version that included the likes of Golden Features, Hayden James, Peking Duk and Mallrat.
Field Day’s 2023 line-up is:
A. Girl
A Little Sound
Benee
Bicep (Live)
Charlotte De Witte
Cloonee
Denzel Curry
Diplo
Dom Dolla
Glaive & Ericdoa
Holy Goof
Honey Dijon
Jennifer Loveless
JK-47
Jnr Choi
Kanine
Kaytranada
Ninajirachi
Partiboi69
Patrick Topping
Pretty Girl
Remi Wolf
SG Lewis
Shygirl
Sofia Kourtesis
Tkay Maidza
Waxlily
Yeat
Yung Lean
triple j Unearthed winner + more