Diplo, Denzel Curry, Kaytranada and more announced for Field Day 2023

Field Day organisers have revealed the line-up for next year’s edition of the New Year’s Day festival, with Diplo, Denzel Curry, Kaytranada and BENEE among the acts set to perform at the Domain in Sydney.

Other international acts on the bill include Aitch, SG Lewis, Remi Wolf, Yung Lean, Shygirl, Bicep and Honey Dijon. They’ll be joined by homegrown artists such as Dom Dolla, Tkay Maidza, A. Girl, Ninajirachi and JK-47. Tickets go on sale next Thursday (August 18), with a pre-sale kicking off a day earlier – you can can register for that here.

Many of the artists performing as part of Field Day 2023 also feature on the bill for the forthcoming Wildlands Festival in Perth, Adelaide and Brisbane. The line-ups for each iteration of that event were announced yesterday.

Field Day has run annually on New Year’s Day in Sydney since its inaugural edition in 2002. While the event didn’t go ahead in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it returned this year with an all-Australian version that included the likes of Golden Features, Hayden James, Peking Duk and Mallrat.

Field Day’s 2023 line-up is:

A. Girl

A Little Sound

Benee

Bicep (Live)

Charlotte De Witte

Cloonee

Denzel Curry

Diplo

Dom Dolla

Glaive & Ericdoa

Holy Goof

Honey Dijon

Jennifer Loveless

JK-47

Jnr Choi

Kanine

Kaytranada

Ninajirachi

Partiboi69

Patrick Topping

Pretty Girl

Remi Wolf

SG Lewis

Shygirl

Sofia Kourtesis

Tkay Maidza

Waxlily

Yeat

Yung Lean

triple j Unearthed winner + more