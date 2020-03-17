Diplo on self-isolating away from his two children: “This is my sacrifice to make sure everyone is safe”

Diplo has revealed that he is currently self-isolating away from his home as not to risk passing on the coronavirus to his children and grandmother.

Writing on Instagram yesterday (March 16), the musician told fans that he would be staying away from his Los Angeles property, having “been in contact with hundreds of people in the past four weeks”.

He reasoned that his young sons Lockett, 9, Lazer, 5, and his grandmother – who also lives at his house – are among those “most vulnerable” to the virus.

Diplo explained that he is “staying away from the house” until he is cleared of COVID-19.

“This hurts because I miss them so much they are what makes me wake up every day and live and breath, they are my ultimate joy, but this is my sacrifice to make sure everyone around me is safe,” he continued.

Later in the message, Diplo urged his followers to “think about others in every decision you make in the coming weeks”, with the crisis likely to continue on a global scale for some time.

“This isn’t A drill.. We already have enough news from Italy Iran Korea and China about the best ways to slow this.”

He added: “We need to be smart, going out and interacting with groups is cancelled, but kindness is not cancelled, Love is not cancelled, empathy is not cancelled. Happiness is not cancelled… Stay strong for the ones who can’t right now.”

You can see the full post above.

This comes after Diplo shared his advice on the best way to prevent contracting the coronavirus whilst travelling.