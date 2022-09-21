Diplo wins court case against woman who accused him of distributing revenge porn

Diplo has won a court case against a woman who he claims was harassing and extorting him.

The DJ, whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz, called for an arbitration hearing against the woman, accusing her of violating a dual restraining order agreement that the pair allegedly signed back in January 2021.

In the new ruling, an arbitrator who considered both sets of arguments, came down on the side of Diplo and recommended that the Los Angeles Superior Court award him more than $1.2million (£1.06million) in fees, damages, costs and expenses, reports Pitchfork.

In 2020, the female accuser claimed that Pentz had distributed revenge porn. She was subsequently granted a protective order, which banned Diplo from posting any images of the woman online after an explicit photo of her emerged on Twitter. He was also ordered to delete any photos he had shared previously.

Pentz strongly denied the allegations and later sought his own restraining order against the woman, with his lawyer maintaining his innocence and insisting that it was her who had been “harassing” the artist in the first place and attempting to “extort” him.

A separate lawsuit was also filed by another woman in July 2021 accusing Diplo of sexual assault, which was then eventually dropped. Diplo denied all allegations.

In a statement shared with Pitchfork, Diplo’s lawyer Bryan J. Freedman said of the new ruling: “We are all extremely pleased for Wes and his family. What happened here is simple. The arbitrator looked at all the facts. She evaluated the evidence impartially. And justice prevailed.”