Dirty Projectors announce new EP ‘Super João’, share first single

Dirty Projectors have announced the third instalment of their five-EP cycle with ‘Super João’.

The new four-track EP will be released next month on September 4 through Domino. In the meantime, the band have shared the first single, the laid-back ‘Holy Mackerel’, along with an accompanying music video.

Watch the clip for ‘Holy Mackerel’ below:

The newly-announced EP was recorded in Los Angeles with help from King Tuff’s Kyle Thomas. Tracks were written and produced by bandleader Dave Longstreth, with collaborations from Kyle Field of Little Wings.

‘Super João’ follows on from Dirty Projector’s previously released EPs, ‘Windows Open’ in March and ‘Flight Tower’ in June. Each EP features a different member of the band on lead vocals. In addition to the new EP announcement, the band have revealed all five EPs will be released as a continuous, 20-track anthology titled ‘5EPs’, set for release November 13.

Dirty Projectors’ last full-length release was 2018’s ‘Lamp Lit Prose’. Upon its release, NME gave the album a four-star review, saying it “proves to be the band’s most accessible work to date, and rarely do these vibrant pop songs outstay their welcome”.

The tracklist for ‘Super João’ is:

1. ‘Holy Mackerel’

2. ‘I Get Carried Away’

3. ‘You Create Yourself’

4. ‘Moon, If Ever’