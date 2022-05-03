Dirty Three’s Jim White announces new duo shows with Xylouris White and Marisa Anderson

Prolific drummer Jim White – best known for being a member of Dirty Three – has added new Australian tour dates to his schedule with two different duos.

The first is Xylouris White, the free-jazz duo White plays in alongside Greek singer and laouto player George Xylouris. The shows will mark the duo’s first live shows since 2020, when they were touring in support of their fourth studio album ‘The Sisypheans’. The second duo sees White performing with Marisa Anderson, an American improvisational guitarist. The pair met after Anderson opened for Xylouris White on several dates, and their collaboration lead to an album entitled ‘The Quickening’ in 2020.

The newly-announced shows will see White play with Xylouris and Anderson in Parramatta, Meeniyan, Wollongong and Sydney. White will perform sets with both duos on the same night in Wollongong, while Anderson will open solo for Xylouris White at their headlining Sydney show. This is in addition to White’s previously-announced appearances at Melbourne RISING festival, of which he is serving as its Artist In Residence.

White is also currently completing an extensive national tour with Ed Kuepper, who have been touring together on-and-off for almost an entire year. The pair play Meeniyan and Macedon this weekend, before heading to Adelaide, Fremantle, Margaret River, Tasmania, Sydney and Melbourne. His duo with American guitarist Emmett Kelly, known as The Double, is also set to perform in Sydney (with Liars) and Melbourne in the coming weeks.

In amidst his half-dozen other projects and commitments, White recently undertook several shows as one-third of Springtime alongside Tropical Fuck Storm‘s Gareth Liddiard and The Necks’ Chris Abrahams. The trio released their self-titled debut album in late 2021.

Tickets for all of White’s upcoming shows are available now via the Feel Presents website. View the full list of newly-announced dates below.

Xylouris White’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

MAY

27 – Parramatta, Riverside Theatre

JUNE

3 – Melbourne, Forum Theatre (supporting Arab Strap)

4 – Meeniyan, Town Hall

11 – Wollongong, Art Gallery

12 – Sydney, The Great Club

Jim White and Marisa Anderson’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

JUNE

9 – Melbourne, Forum Theatre (upstairs)

10 – Sydney, Marrickville Bowling Club

11 – Wollongong, Art Gallery