Disclosure announce new album ‘Alchemy’ out this week

Disclosure have announced their fourth studio album ‘Alchemy’, which will be released later this week.

The dance duo – comprised of brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence – took to their official social media pages to surprise announce ‘Alchemy’ showing its cover art and tracklist. The album does not feature any collaborations or samples.

This marks the first LP Disclosure have independently released via their AWAL imprint, Apollo Records, following their departure from Capitol Records. “This record is a celebration of us feeling liberated right now,” Guy said in a statement.

He continued: “We’re no longer signed to a major record label. We’re not going to tour this record. We can do whatever we like and be super creative.” ‘Alchemy’ is set for release on July 14 via Apollo/AWAL.

‘Alchemy’ track list:

‘Looking For Love’

‘Simply Won’t Do’

‘Higher Than Ever Before’

‘A Little Bit’

‘Go The Distance’

‘Someday…’

‘We Were In Love’

‘Sun Showers’

‘Purify’

‘Brown Eyes’

‘Talk On The Phone’

The new LP follows 2020’s ‘Energy’. In a four-star review of the album, NME wrote: “But there’s a serious lust for life in ‘Energy’ that’ll retain its vibrancy for months to come, ensuring that ravers are ready to go again when the bleary sun rises on festival fields at 6am worldwide. After all, it’s always darkest before dawn.”

‘Alchemy’ arrives a decade after the release of Disclosure’s 2013 debut ‘Settle’. In a three-star review of the album, NME wrote: “The Lawrence brothers’ combo of UK garage, ’90s house and soul vocalists is about to sweep the nation.”