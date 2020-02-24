Listen to Disclosure’s soul-inspired return on new track ‘Ecstasy’

Disclosure have shared a brand new song ‘Ecstasy’ as part of their latest Kitchen Mix – scroll down the page to listen to it now.

The track is the first piece of new music the duo – comprised of brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence – have released since 2018.

‘Ecstasy’ features a sample of ‘Fantasy’, the title track from the second album by ’70s soul group Aquarium Dream, with Gloria Jones’ vocals cut in between pulsating beats and synth bursts. You can listen to it below now.

In a statement, Disclosure said of the track: “This song came into existence early 2019 during a writing session at Guy’s house in London. We were curiously chopping up samples from various 70s disco and soul records when suddenly, ‘Fantasy’ by Aquarium Dream gave us the exact thing we were searching for. This song is made entirely to get a human being to their feet and directly to the dance floor.”

Last week (February 21), the pair told fans they would be back “very soon”, promising new material and live shows.

Writing in an email newsletter, Disclosure said: “We’ve been working hard in the studio for a long time and we’ve got some exciting news for you all VERY soon…stay tuned on all ur socials to stay up to date.” They also promised “a bunch of shows all over the world” in the forthcoming months.

The duo have already been confirmed for a number of shows this spring and summer, including appearances at Coachella, Primavera Sound, and Lovebox.

Aside from a cameo on two Khalid tracks – 2019’s ‘Talk’ and 2020’s ‘Know Your Worth’ – ‘Ecstasy’ is the first piece of new material the brothers have released since their 2018 EP ‘Moonlight’.