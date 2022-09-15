Disclosure’s Howard Lawrence drops out of Australian tour to “take some time to look after myself”

Disclosure‘s Howard Lawrence has pulled out of the duo’s forthcoming Australian tour, saying that he “need[s] to take some time to look after myself”.

The electronic group – completed by Howard’s brother Guy – are due to head down under this year following appearances at All Points East, Electric Picnic, Boardmasters and other festivals and gigs over the summer.

In a statement posted on social media this morning (September 15), however, Howard told fans that he’d been “really struggling with being back on the road touring again” and therefore “won’t be joining Guy on our Australian tour”.

Howard continued: “Guy and I have been touring almost constantly for well over a decade now, and although I’ve had some of the best times of my life (for which I’ll be forever grateful), I’ve also always struggled with the intensity, jet lag, lack of routine and being away from my friends.

“This year I’ve done my absolute best to push through for you all, and have managed to play many, many shows, but sadly I’ve now hit a breaking point and really need to take some time to look after myself.”

He added: “Guy (absolute soldier) will still be coming with the rest of our amazing team to deliver bangers to all you lovely ravers down under.”

A message from Howard ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pL4dcDQXzg — Disclosure (@disclosure) September 15, 2022

After apologising for letting fans down, Howard concluded: “I promise I’ll spend the time writing more songs for you all to make it for it. x.” You can read the message in full in the above tweet.

The announcement comes after both Sam Fender and Wet Leg pulled out of scheduled concerts recently in order to focus on their wellbeing.

Fender cancelled his remaining 2022 US tour dates on Monday (September 12), saying that he needed to “take the time to look after my own mental health”. Wet Leg, meanwhile, dropped out of their planned shows in Denver and New Mexico.

Explaining their decision, the Isle Of Wight duo wrote: “Our mental and physical health are such easy things to overlook when everything is so exciting and so busy, you barely have a moment to check in with yourself.”

For help and advice on mental health: