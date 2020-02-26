Disclosure have shared their third new track of this week – listen to ‘Expressing What Matters’ below.

The dance duo – comprised of brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence – made their return on Monday (February 24) with ‘Ecstasy’, which marked their first new material since 2018. Forming part of their current Kitchen Mix, it was swiftly followed by ‘Tondo’ last night (February 25).

Taking to Instagram once again today (February 26), the electronic outfit continued their theme of sharing the artwork for upcoming new tracks.

Disclosure have now launched ‘Expressing What Matters’ on their official YouTube channel. You can see the official visual below.

The single features a sample of ‘Lowdown’ by US singer-songwriter Boz Scaggs, which was released back in 1976.

“We wanted to try & focus in on the wonderful backing vocals that permeate through the original & give it such soul,” Disclosure wrote on Twitter. “They ended up as the focal point..chopped & skewed to their limit.”

This samples the legendary Lowdown by Boz Scaggs. We wanted to try & focus in on the wonderful backing vocals that permeate through the original & give it such soul. They ended up as the focal point..chopped & skewed to their limit pic.twitter.com/Bgz4Lu0amr — Disclosure (@disclosure) February 26, 2020

Last week, Disclosure promised fans they would be back “very soon” with new material and accompanying tour dates.

“We’ve been working hard in the studio for a long time and we’ve got some exciting news for you all VERY soon…stay tuned on all ur socials to stay up to date,” they wrote in an email newsletter.

They explained that they would be heading out on the road for “a bunch of shows all over the world” in the coming months.

Looking forward to festival season, Disclosure are already confirmed to make appearances at Coachella, Primavera Sound, and Lovebox throughout the summer.