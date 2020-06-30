Disclosure have shared a new track called ‘My High’ featuring Slowthai and Aminé – you can listen to it below.

The dance duo announced their forthcoming third album ‘Energy’ in May, and released its Eric Thomas-sampling title track. Following on from 2015’s ‘Caracal’, the record will arrive on August 28 via Island.

Tonight (June 30), the latest offering from Howard and Guy Lawrence aired on BBC Radio 1 as Annie Mac’s Hottest Record In The World.

Advertisement

“We always wanted to work with rappers, we just didn’t know any and we had no means of contacting them… there’s not a lot of rappers in Reigate [Surrey, hometown],” Disclosure said in a statement.

“Writing My High with Amine was a lot a fun, he’s hilarious and may as well be a comedian. He writes so quickly and it’s amazing to watch. He brought so much energy to this already very energetic tune that when we got home to London in January there was only one guy capable of matching it… Slowthai.”

The fast-paced ‘My High’ video, which was shot in Mexico and LA pre-lockdown, finds an injured man being stretchered down a hospital corridor and then out onto the city streets. Both Slowthai and Aminé appear in the intensifying clip, while the patient endures various traumas throughout the night.

Advertisement

Speaking of their upcoming ‘Energy’ album, Disclosure’s said: “The thing that decided which songs made it and which songs didn’t was that one word: energy. Every track was written really quickly. That’s why we had to write so many songs because those ones don’t come up every day. Or every week. Or every month.”

‘Energy’ will be the duo’s first project since their February-released ‘Ecstasy’ EP. As well as Slowthai and Aminé, the collection will feature guest appearances from Common, Kelis, Kehlani, Syd and more.

You can see the full tracklist below.

Watch Your Step Lavender My High Who Knew? Douha (Mali Mali) Fractal (Interlude) Ce n’est pas ENERGY Thinking ‘Bout You (Interlude) Birthday Reverie

Last month, Disclosure were announced for Primavera 2021 alongside the likes of The Strokes, Tame Impala and Gorillaz. The Barcelona event will take place between June 2-6.