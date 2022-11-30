Disney+ announces new BTS and J-hope documentaries to premiere in 2023

Disney+ has announced two new BTS-centred productions slated to premiere sometime next year.

The streaming service revealed both documentaries earlier today (November 30), as part of a wider announcement unveiling a string of upcoming productions to be made available via the service in 2023.

Described as a “music docu-series”, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star will be made to stream on the service as an exclusive Disney+ original. Described as a chronicle that “chart[s] the incredible journey of 21st century pop icons BTS”, BTS Monuments is said to feature “unprecedented access” to an extensive collection of music and video footage of the band over the past nine years of their existence. The series will also be featuring the daily lives, thoughts and plans of BTS’ seven members “as they prepare for their second chapter”.

In addition to the all-inclusive BTS documentary, a J-hope solo documentary is also currently in the works to be released on Disney+, albeit without a publicly confirmed title. According to the streamer, this series will “[follow] pop star J-hope in the lead-up to his recently released solo album”, referencing ‘Jack In The Box’, which dropped in July. The show will feature behind-the-scenes footage at the preparation process of the album, his iconic performance at Lollapalooza 2022 as well as footage of the album’s listening party.

No information about the premiere dates for both productions or other specifics regarding episode count and more have been released at the time of publication. However, they are expected to be unveiled in the coming months.

In other BTS news, bandmate RM is currently gearing up for the release of his solo debut album ‘Indigo’, due out this weekend on December 2. The rapper unveiled the tracklist and production credits for the 10-track record last week (November 25), featuring a number of guest artists who joined forces with RM on the album.

Featured artists on ‘Indigo’ include Anderson .Paak, Tablo of Epik High, Paul Blanco, Eryka Baduh and more. Though ‘Indigo’ will mark RM’s debut solo album, it will follow two mixtapes from the BTS member – the eponymous ‘RM’ in 2015, along with 2018’s ‘mono’.