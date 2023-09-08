NewsMusic News

Disturbed’s David Draiman responds to Elon Musk’s X threat to sue Anti-Defamation League

"Let’s talk. One on one to discuss the issues and clear the air"

By Alex Rigotti
Disturbed's David Dreiman and Elon Musk. Photo credits: Scott Legato/Getty Images and Chesnot/Getty Images)
Disturbed's David Dreiman and Elon Musk. Photo credits: Scott Legato/Getty Images and Chesnot/Getty Images)

Disturbed‘s David Draiman has responded to Elon Musk‘s recent threat to sue the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) for the alleged defamation of Twitter (now known as X).

On September 4, Twitter CEO Musk posted a series of tweets claiming that the ADL were “falsely accusing it and me of being antisemitic”. The ADL, a civil rights group that campaigns against anti-Semitism, were further accused by Musk of being “responsible for most of our revenue loss”.

As a result, Musk wrote that he was filing a defamation lawsuit against the group. Musk also added that “I’m pro free speech, but against anti-Semitism of any kind”.

Advertisement

On September 5, Draiman responded to Musk, calling for a “one on one to discuss the issues and clear the air”. Draiman, who is Jewish and has campaigned against anti-Semitism on the platform, told Musk that “my family…my people [sic] are at risk”.

“I think this whole thing was reactionary, and understandably so, given the damage done to the platform you bought,” he wrote. “Let’s talk. One on one to discuss the issues and clear the air. You choose the medium.”

Advertisement

He added: “Let’s give you the opportunity to express your legitimate issues while dispelling the wave of #Antisemitism that’s been unfortunately unleashed.”

Musk has not yet responded to Draiman’s posts.

Musk has recently come under fire from Dionne Warwick about his tenure as Twitter CEO. In a recent interview with People, she said: “I have yet to speak to that young man and I intend to because I am not quite sure what he’s doing or if he knows what he’s doing. So until that happens, I’ll reserve my answer to that question.”

You May Like

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement