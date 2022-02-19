Dizzee Rascal accused of pushing ex-fiancé to ground

Dizzee Rascal has been accused of pushing his ex-fiancé to the ground.

The rapper, real name is Dylan Mills, was arrested on June 8 2021 on suspicion of common assault and was later released on bail. He was later charged on August 2.

Metropolitan Police said at the time: “Officers attended and a woman reported minor injuries. She did not require hospital treatment.”

On September 3, Mills appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court and denied the charges made against him.

At the hearing, Mills pleaded not guilty to “pushing his head into the complainant’s head and pushing her to the floor” at an address in Streatham on June 8.

This week, Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court heard that Mills allegedly “barged” his way into the house last summer. Mills has denied the claims.

He is alleged to have put his forehead against his ex-fiancé, Cassandra Jones, and then “pushed her to the ground.”

The court was told that the alleged assault happened in “the context of a domestic dispute” after the pair argued while Mills dropped his daughter off at the property.

Jones claimed that Mills had been “out of control” and that he “nearly dropped” their son. She alleged that he “put his forehead on my forehead and he pushed me around the room”, but said it wasn’t a “headbutt”.

Prosecutor Helena Duong alleged Mills “became very angry and started acting erratically, banging his head three times on the fridge with his son in his arms.”

The case continues in court next week.