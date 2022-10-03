Dizzee Rascal to celebrate 20 years of ‘Boy In Da Corner’ with gig at London’s The O2

Dizzee Rascal has announced a headline show at The O2 Arena in London next year.

The show on March 8, 2023 marks 20 years of his Mercury Prize-winning debut album, ‘Boy In Da Corner’, which was released in 2003.

Tickets go on general sale here this Friday (October 7) at 10am BST.

Dizzee released his latest album, ‘E3 AF‘, in 2020. In a review of his seventh album, NME wrote: “Throughout his career, Dizzee Rascal has pushed boundaries and surpassed expectations. This album is no different. It’s underpinned by a sense of homecoming for the rapper. On ‘E3 AF’, he marks his territory, coming back to a sound he grew up with while tipping his hat to the future.”

Let's go!! O2 Arena 8/3/23 celebrating 20 years of ‘Boy In Da Corner’. This is going to be BIG! 🔥 Sign up for pre sale tickets on Wednesday 5th October at 10am: https://t.co/vWIYPHr5ea Tickets on sale Friday 7th at 10am! ￼￼👊🏿 pic.twitter.com/oN7hoXWbiT — Dizzee Rascal (@DizzeeRascal) September 30, 2022

Earlier this year the grime star was given a community order after being convicted of assaulting his ex-fiancé.

The rapper, whose real name is Dylan Mills, was found guilty at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on March 7 for assaulting his former fiancé over a row about child contact and finances.

He was found guilty of assaulting Cassandra Jones by pressing his forehead against hers and then pushing her to the ground at a house in Streatham, south London on June 8, 2021.

Mills was originally arrested on that date on suspicion of common assault and was later released on bail. He was charged on August 2, 2021.

Metropolitan Police said at the time: “Officers attended and a woman reported minor injuries. She did not require hospital treatment.”

After Mills was found guilty in March he was captured on film leaving court and knocking a camera out of the hands of a photographer. He then proceeded to pick the camera up and throw it across the street.