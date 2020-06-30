Dizzy release new single ‘Roman Candles’, share music video

Canadian outfit Dizzy have shared a new single today (June 30), entitled ‘Roman Candles’. The track is accompanied by a music video, directed by Michael Pugacewicz. Watch it below:

‘Roman Candles’ is Dizzy’s third single for 2020, following on from ‘Sunflower’ and ‘The Magician’. All three tracks will feature on Dizzy’s forthcoming second album, ‘The Sun And Her Scorch’.

The album is out July 31 via Pod/Inertia Music and is the follow-up to the band’s 2018 debut, ‘Baby Teeth’.

Per a press release, frontwoman Katie Munshaw says that Roman Candles is about “how insecure I feel being someone who’s pursued music as a job”.

“I have a real fear I’ll never own a home or be able to support a family because of the decision I’ve made, so of course that’s scary.”

“I think I’ve quit the band a dozen times since we started and then wind up taking it back an hour later because I know it’s just fear talking,” she said.

Dizzy recorded ‘The Sun And Her Scorch’ between Quebec’s Mechanicland Studio and Munshaw’s mother’s basement. The record is self-produced, and was mixed by Craig Silvey (Arcade Fire, Florence + The Machine).

Munshaw explains that unlike the band’s debut, their upcoming record is “about the qualities about myself that I’m not very proud of”

“I wanted to be completely honest about the things nobody ever wants to admit, like being jealous of your friends or pushing away the people who love you. So instead of being about romantic heartbreak, it’s really about self-heartbreak.”