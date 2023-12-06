DJ and producer Michael Bibi announces that he is cancer-free

Michael Bibi has announced that he is now officially cancer-free.

The DJ and producer took to his official Instagram page to share a photo of him walking out of the Oak Cancer Centre and announce the great news. “CANCER FREE! After 6 months of fighting I leave hospital officially in remission with no cancer in my body,” began the caption of the photo.

He continued: “To every person that sent me the support, energy & strength to fight I thank you from the bottom of my heart & to the staff @royalmarsden for literally saving my life I will forever be in your debt. Thank you so much.. I’m still very tired, I’m on a lot of meds, my body hurts & my hairs all gone….but I’m excited to get home, process, heal & prepare for the future with you all.”

Bibi’s management agency previously broke the news of his illness earlier this summer. They told fans back in June that the producer was undergoing treatment for CNS Lymphoma, a rare form of cancer which forms in the lymph tissue of the brain or spinal cord. The update also confirmed that he would not be performing for the “foreseeable future”.

In October, Bibi played a surprise set in Ibiza, just days after leaving hospital amid cancer treatment.

The moment came as an unexpected surprise for dance fans, as the music producer and DJ took to the stage on Thursday, September 28, for a previously unannounced set at the DC-10 venue in Ibiza.

Taking place at the closing party for Bibi’s Solid Grooves label at the club, the event marked Bibi’s first show back since June, and his first time taking to the stage since revealing his cancer diagnosis earlier this summer.

Before taking to the stage, the DJ teased fans with the possibility of a live appearance. Taking to X/Twitter, he suggested that the possibility may happen by writing “one life, live it”.

The update came two days after he informed fans that he had temporarily left the hospital amid ongoing treatment.

“When I first came into hospital I was barely able to walk,” he wrote in the caption, sharing an image of himself smiling outside the hospital. “Today I walk out with a smile having completed my main treatment. Tired but happy…My fight against cancer is not over…but for now a break & some extra time to enjoy life.”