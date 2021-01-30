News Music News

DJ and producer SOPHIE has died, aged 34 – the world of music pays tribute

The artist passed away early this morning (January 30) in Athens following a sudden accident

By Will Richards
SOPHIE
SOPHIE. Credit: Press.

Scottish DJ and producer SOPHIE has died following a sudden accident this morning (January 30).

An official statement from the artist’s team has confirmed the news to NME. SOPHIE was 34.

“It is with profound sadness that I have to inform you that musician and producer SOPHIE passed away this morning around 4am in Athens, where the artist had been living, following a sudden accident,” the statement reads.

“At this time respect and privacy for the family is our priority. We would also ask for respect for her fanbase, and to treat the private nature of this news with sensitivity.”

“SOPHIE was a pioneer of a new sound, one of the most influential artists in the last decade. Not only for ingenious production and creativity but also for the message and visibility that was achieved. An icon of liberation.”

SOPHIE performing at Coachella 2019
SOPHIE. Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

In a separate statement, SOPHIE’s family revealed the cause of her death, writing: “Tragically our beautiful SOPHIE passed away this morning after a terrible accident. True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell. She will always be here with us.

“The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time.”

Tributes are being shared online in the wake of SOPHIE’s death. “Sophie was a stellar producer, a visionary, a reference,” Christine and the Queens tweeted in tribute.

“She rebelled against the narrow, normative society by being an absolute triumph, both as an artist and as a woman. I can’t believe she is gone.

“We need to honor and respect her memory and legacy. Cherish the pioneers.”

Sam Smith added: “The world has lost an angel. A true visionary and icon of our generation. Your light will continue to inspire so many for generations to come. Thinking of Sophie’s family and friends at this hard time.”

Activist Munroe Bergdorf also paid tribute to SOPHIE, writing: “Our community has lost an icon, a pioneer and a visionary bright light. Heartbroken. SOPHIE you will be missed.

“Thank you for sharing your talent with us. I hope we get to meet again one day. Rest in peace sister.”

Shygirl, who shared her new SOPHIE-produced track ‘SLIME’ last October, added: “tell people you love them when you can.”

Berlin-based label PAN also paid tribute, writing: “Rest in Power you incredible human,” while Mogwai guitarist Stuart Braithwaite hailed SOPHIE as a “huge talent” and that the death was “dreadfully sad news”.

“Thank you for the creations you left us with in this world,” Kelly Lee Owens added. See a number of tributes to SOPHIE below.

Born in Glasgow, SOPHIE released a number of singles and projects on labels such as Numbers across the 2010s. The artist’s debut album ‘OIL OF EVERY PEARL’S UN-INSIDES’ was released via Transgressive back in 2018, and subsequently nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Album at the 2019 Grammys.

SOPHIE was also a prominent part of the PC Music label, and has worked on music with Madonna, Lady Gaga, Charli XCX, Vince Staples, Kim Petras, Arca and many more.

Last summer, SOPHIE debuted new music at a livestreamed show, contributed to the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack and launched a new project called Analemma with Juliana Huxtable.

Advertisement
Advertisement