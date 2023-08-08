DJ Casper, creator of ‘Cha Cha Slide’, dies aged 58

DJ Casper, the creator of ‘Cha Cha Slide’, has died at the age of 58.

The Chicago DJ, hype man and songwriter passed away yesterday (Monday, August 7) with his loved ones by his side, his wife Kim told ABC7.

Casper, whose real name was Willie Perry Jr., had been diagnosed with kidney and liver cancer in 2016.

Speaking to ABC7 this May, the artist explained: “They went in to try to do surgery, and they found out the kidney was connected to the main artery, so they decided not to do it and just treat it.”

He also told the outlet that he hoped ‘Cha Cha Slide’ would always serve as a reminder of “the power of unity, community and positivity”.

Released in 2000, the line dance single was initially created as aerobic exercise for Casper’s nephew who worked at US fitness club chain Bally’s Total Fitness.

“From there, it just took off. Elroy Smith from [Chicago hip-hop radio station] WGCI grabbed ahold of it,” he told ABC 7.

‘Cha Cha Slide’ went on to top the UK singles chart in 2004. The song spent five weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, peaking at Number 83. It remains a popular track at nightclubs and bars, and is often played at parties, weddings and sporting events.

Casper – aka Mr. C The Slide Man – added: “I have one of the biggest songs that’s played at all stadiums: hockey, basketball, football, baseball; they played it at the Olympics. It was just something that everybody could do.”

The late artist, who once toured with James Brown, ended the interview with the message: “Anybody that’s going through cancer, know that you have cancer and cancer does not have you. So, keep on doing the ‘Cha Cha Slide’.”

At the time of writing, ‘Cha Cha Slide’ has over 133million views on YouTube.