DJ creates hilarious remix of Ben Shapiro’s ‘WAP’ reading

DJ iMarkKeyz, who achieved viral fame after remixing Cardi B‘s coronavirus rant earlier this year, has given his own spin on Ben Shapiro’s now-notorious rendition of ‘WAP’ – Cardi’s collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion.

Shapiro, the co-founder of the US conservative news and opinion website The Daily Wire, delivered a straight-faced rendition of the ‘WAP’ lyrics during a recent instalment of The Ben Shapiro Show.

After reading out the song’s lyrics, Shapiro expressed his disapproval of its message. “This is what feminists fought for,” he said of the single’s explicit lines. “This is what the feminist movement was all about, and if you say anything differently it’s ’cause you’re a misogynist, see?”

While Shapiro was subsequently mocked by Cardi, iMarkKeyz has now delivered his own take on the right-wing commentator’s words.

Speaking to Variety, IMarkKeyz commented: “It was funny when I saw the actual video. I didn’t know he was digging into the politics of the actual song, I thought it was loving it. After I watched the whole entire video, I saw that he’s not. He’s against the actual song, so I added my own little twist to it to make it seem like he likes it.”

Commenting on Shapiro’s original take, one Twitter user wrote: “Wanna lose your ability to become horny? Just listen to Ben Shapiro read the lyrics to ‘WAP’.”

Another added: “Ben Shapiro is not fooling me, he just wanted an excuse to watch the ‘WAP’ music video.”

This comes after Cardi B defended the casting of Kylie Jenner in the official video for ‘WAP’ following a backlash from fans, while PETA have also issued a response to the clip’s apparent use of big cats.