DJ Khaled teases new Mark Wahlberg-produced golfing TV show with Diddy

DJ Khaled has teased him hosting a new golfing TV show with the help of Mark Wahlberg and Diddy.

In multiple Instagram posts, we see the award-winning musical polymath playing golf with Diddy. One of them starts with the two boasting about the new show.

Diddy said the two had just “shot the pilot for Khaled’s new TV show”, confirming that he’d be a guest on the series.

Khaled then cut the rapper off and said: “There’s a bidding war going on. I’m not gonna lie, Puff’s in the lead.” Khaled was referring to Diddy having his own media network, Revolt Media and TV.

This isn’t the first time the two have been on camera together. The duo were judges on the reality competition TV show The Four: Battle for Stardom.

Khaled captioned another reel of him and Diddy – this time talking about confidence on the golf course – saying “Let’s go golfing TV show. It’s in works.”

“I will take you in the world of golf from my view and how we do,” said Khaled. “And then it gets even more amazing on the show to see what happens after we play golf! Be ready.”

In every caption, Khaled tagged Mark Wahlberg, suggesting that he’s working with the actor-producer on the show too.

Khaled has wanted to work with Wahlberg for some time. He has even pitched a buddy film idea starring himself and Drake to Wahlberg. He said, “I’m telling you now, you get Khaled and Drake to do a movie together, it’s game over.”

In other news, DJ Khaled was nominated for five awards at the 65th Grammys this year. Also, the performance of ‘GOD DID’ was one highlight of the ceremony, as Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, and Jay-Z more took to the stage to close the show.

In addition, DJ Khaled has signed a new deal with Def Jam, saying he’s “blessed” to take his career to the “next level.”