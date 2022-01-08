DJ Kid Capri urges fans to “be careful” after testing positive for COVID-19

Kid Capri is the latest artist to test positive for COVID-19, and he’s urging fans to “be careful” and take the ongoing pandemic seriously.

The legendary DJ and producer, who has collaborated with the likes of JAY-Z, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg and many more, took to Instagram yesterday (January 7) to update fans on the status of his health after a number of people wished him well following reports that he was struggling with coronavirus.

“I’m sick as shit, man,” Capri said in his video message. “Y’all gotta be careful out there, man. Y’all be careful ’cause it’s bad out there. I’ve been sick for the last three days. Fucking head is pounding. Back hurt. I’m pretty far from good.

“I just wanted to pop on here and tell y’all take care of yourselves, man. Fuck them parties. Fuck hanging out. If you ain’t gotta be somewhere then don’t go. Just relax, ’cause this shit is no joke.”

The Bronx native then acknowledged the recent death of Force MD’s member Jessie D as well as the ongoing health struggles of DJ Kay Slay, who is also battling COVID-19.

“A lot of people I know are dying,” Capri said. “Force MD’s Jessie D died today. It’s killing a lot of people, man. So if you ain’t healthy, it’ll do you in. So just try to stay out the way, man. Every shirt I put on, I sweat it out. The lady just left here to give me my test. I had the home test, she came over here and tested me. Fucking head is pounding. But like I said, man, just stay out the way. Take care of yourself out there because it’s serious. Shit is serious.”

“Kay Slay too, man,” he continued. “I called Kay Slay in the hospital, he told me he almost checked out. He said, ‘I almost checked out last night K.’ He couldn’t even talk, he could hardly talk. But I think he’s getting better though.

“I’m just fucked up right now, I can’t do shit. I was supposed to do a show in Chicago this week. We cancelled everything, we cancelled all that shit. I’m not gonna be on Sirius this week. I just can’t do nothing, man. I’m just gonna sit down and try to get rid of this shit, man.”

Elsewhere, BTS members RM, Jin and Suga all tested positive for COVID-19 last month, while Bryan Adams revealed in November that he had contracted the virus for the second time.