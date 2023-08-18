DJ Shadow announces new LP ‘Action Adventure’ and shares track ‘Ozone Scraper’

DJ Shadow has announced his forthcoming album ‘Action Adventure’ with the first single ‘Ozone Scraper’. Listen to it below.

His seventh studio album is almost entirely an instrumental collection. The 14-track LP differs from his 2019′ star-studded album ‘Our Pathetic Age’ in an effort to “write music that flexed different energies”.

Taking to Instagram on August 9, DJ Shadow shared: “I needed to get personal and make music for myself again. I didn’t want to compromise or write music to give someone else a runway, I wanted to force myself to permeate every available sonic space and ‘own’ the total composition.”

In a press release, DJ Shadow said: “This is about my relationship to music. My life as a collector and curator. All my records and tapes, and no one else’s.”

‘Ozone Scraper’, the first single of the LP, comes with an accompanying video directed by Stefano Ottaviano.

‘Action Adventure’ is set for release on October 27 via Mass Appeal/Liquid Amber. Pre-order the album here.

DJ Shadow will be playing a handful of live shows in North America in October. Check out the full list of live dates and the LP’s tracklisting below. Visit here for tickets.

DJ Shadow ‘Action Adventure’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Ozone Scraper’

2. ‘All My’

3. ‘Time and Space’

4. ‘Craig, Ingels, & Wrightson’

5. ‘Witches Vs. Warlocks’

6. ‘A Narrow Escape’

7. ‘You Played Me’

8. ‘Free For All’

9. ‘The Prophecy’

10. ‘Friend Or Foe’

11. ‘Fleeting Youth (An Audible Life)’

12. ‘Reflecting Pool’

13. ‘Forever Changed’

14. ‘She’s Evolving’

DJ Shadow Live dates are:

OCTOBER

6 – Hammonton, NJ, Submersion Festival

21 – Denver, CO, Mission Ballroom

22 – Chicago, IL, Radius

‘Action Adventure’ follows 2019’s ‘Our Pathetic Age’. In a three-star review, NME‘s Patrick Clarke was underwhelmed by its concept, opining that “what Shadow actually has to say about our so-called ‘Pathetic Age’, if anything at all, is never clear”.

“It’s a double album consisting of one instrumental side and one side featuring guest MCs and vocalists,” the review read. “The first half conjures plenty of dystopian whirrs and attacks of synth, but only occasionally do they create enough atmosphere to properly invoke anything concrete.”

Since releasing ‘Our Pathetic Age’, Davis has remixed songs by the likes of Deftones (for their ‘Black Stallion’ remix album) and King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard (Black Hot Soup’), and released a 25th anniversary reissue of his debut album ‘Endtroducing’.