DJ Snake claims he has worked with BLACKPINK’s Lisa on new song

DJ Snake has allegedly collaborated with BLACKPINK’s Lisa on a brand-new song.

The French producer made the claims over the weekend in a series of now-deleted tweets on Twitter, as captured by Uproxx. Over the weekend, DJ Snake had been responding to tweets from fans about his potential upcoming collaborations, specifically one about a song featuring Lisa and Selena Gomez.

The DJ denied a forthcoming song with Gomez – he had previously teamed up with the singer on ‘Selfish Love’ from her recently released Spanish-language EP ‘Revelación’ – but seemingly confirmed an upcoming joint effort with Lisa. The producer also claimed that said song with the K-pop song is “done”.

Advertisement

Last month, Harper’s Bazaar Thailand had shared a photo of the Thai-born K-pop star on its Instagram page, alleging in the accompanying caption that the singer would be making her highly anticipated debut as a soloist later this June.

However, her agency YG Entertainment has yet to confirm the news. In a statement to The Korea Herald, the company confirmed that “Lisa is still working hard on the album” but did not confirm a release date.

In other BLACKPINK news, fellow member Rosé previously revealed that she struggled with the creative process for her debut solo single album, ‘R’. She said that figuring out the direction she wanted to take with her songwriting was far from being an easy process, describing it as “very fun” but also “very stressful at times”.

“It could have gone any other way – love songs, breakup songs. They would have all been great. But we wanted to find something that spoke to me, so it felt right to be talking about what I’ve been thinking about these past couple of years,” she said.