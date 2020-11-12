Django Django have shared the title song from their upcoming new album, ‘Glowing in the Dark’ – listen below.

The album is set for release in February via record label Because, and sees the group collaborate with a range of artists including Charlotte Gainsbourg and Braulio Amadio.

A press release describes the album as having “a running theme of escape: from despair, from constraints, from small town life, and even, in dreams, from the Earth”.

The video for the title track features visuals from Amadio and was made at the height of the first coronavirus lockdown. Amadio directed the video remotely.

‘Glowing In The Dark’ tracklist:

1. ‘Spirals’

2. ‘Right The Wrongs’

3. ‘Got Me Worried’

4. ‘Waking Up’ (feat. Charlotte Gainsbourg)

5. ‘Free From Gravity’

6. ‘Headrush’

7. ‘The Ark’

8. ‘Night Of The Buffalo’

9. ‘The World Will Turn’

10. ‘Kick The Devil Out’

11. ‘Glowing In The Dark’

12. ‘Hold Fast’

13. ‘Asking For More’

Speaking about the process, Django Django’s Vincent Neff said: “[Braulio] gave me some loose directions of what he wanted me to do via email. Then me and my brother in law got a tripod, my phone and a speaker and went to a deserted industrial estate around the back of my house and shot a bunch of stuff then turned the footage over to Braulio.

“We love what he’s done with it and how the energy and vibe of the visuals really lock with the track.”

Speaking about the video, Amadio added: “I didn’t want to be literal and do something glowing in the dark, so in my head the video is somewhat an abstract representation of the song title without being too obvious.

“I wanted it to feel organic, I wanted to feel trippy, vibrant and colourful. This was done during the pandemic, with Vinny shooting himself on a greenscreen at home with his iphone, so I just wanted to take him out of the weird world and time we are all living through right now and transport him to a more fun place far away from here.”

In September the group returned with new single ‘Spirals’, their first new song in two years. The London outfit’s last new music came via their ‘Winter’s Beach’ EP, which was released back in 2018.

Last month (October 20) the band shared a cover of Radiohead’s ‘House of Cards’ on their Facebook page.

Performed by vocalist Vincent Neff, the cover stayed true to the original recording’s laid-back, reverb-heavy sound.