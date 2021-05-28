DL and Nathaniel team up for soulful new single, ‘Love’

Melbourne rapper DL has released a cheerful new single, ‘Love’, featuring South African singer-songwriter Nathaniel.

Produced by SB90 and mixed by Charles Daly (who’s best known for his work with names like Amy Shark, Allday and Mallrat), the track sees DL and Nathaniel trade suave and soulful vocals over a bed of bright instrumentation and choir-like vocal harmonies.

Watch the lyric video for ‘Love’ below:

Speaking on the track’s themes in a press release, DL said, “‘Love’ is a song I wrote about a woman and the feels I got even before meeting her.

“There was just that something about her; and yeah, we ended up walking down the aisle together, and we’ve created two beautiful daughters since. They’ve straight up given ‘LOVE’ more than one definition.

“This song is celebrating all of it. I’m legitimately thrilled and so proud to share it.”

With an accompanying music video set for release in the coming weeks, ’Love’ marks DL’s first release for 2021. He released the standalone single ‘No Time For Love’, which featured a guest spot from Florida R&B singer Sammie, last December.

Nathaniel released his debut album, ‘Yours’, in 2016. He’s released a string of standalone singles since, including the most recent, ‘Us’, in 2019.