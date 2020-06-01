Tim Burgess and DMA’S have announced a new listening party for the band’s second album, ‘For Now’, which will take place later this week.

This edition of #TimsTwitterListeningParty will go ahead at 1pm BST, or 10pm AEST, on Saturday June 6.

Saturday June 6th

1pm (U.K. time) // 10pm in Sydney @dmasmusic will be hosting a listening party featuring their ace album, For Now Join us!#TimsTwitterListeningParty pic.twitter.com/5KujRueGJb — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) May 30, 2020

This is the second listening party the band have co-hosted from isolation with Tim Burgess, after hosting one for their 2016 debut album, ‘Hill’s End’, early last month.

Burgess has hosted several of these parties with other artists, including Joy Division’s Peter Hook, The Streets’ Mike Skinner and Foals.

“It’s an inclusive thing and it’s fun, which is something we need to have,” Burgess told NME previously.

“It’s at 10pm for a reason, as a distraction from the Ten O’Clock News – anyone can watch the news at any other time of the day, so it’s not a protest. It’s less than 45 minutes, everyone seems to be able to say what they wanna say, it’s a great way for fans to find out what goes on behind the making of an album.”

‘For Now’ was released in 2018 and featured singles like ‘Dawning’, ‘In The Air’ and ‘The End’.

DMA’S are on the cusp of releasing their highly anticipated third album, ‘The Glow’, due out July 10.