DMA’S announce third album ‘THE GLOW’, release new single

Australian trio DMA’S have detailed their upcoming third studio album, ‘THE GLOW’.

To coincide with the announcement, the band have released a new single entitled ‘Life Is A Game Of Changing’.

Premiered last night (January 30) on triple j’s Good Nights, as well as BBC’s Radio 1, the single sees the band paying homage to 90s rave music and moving further away from their Britpop-inspired sound.

An accompanying music video has also been released, with director Bill Bleakley noting that it was “filmed… like a documentary, with a tiny crew.”

“For me, this clip feels like a snapshot in time for this group of friends,” he said.

Watch the video for ‘Life Is A Game Of Changing’ below.

The announcement of ‘THE GLOW’ was preceded last year with the release of the album’s lead single, ‘Silver’. ‘THE GLOW’ follows the band’s 2018 record, ‘For Now’.

The song proved to be one of the band’s most successful to date, accruing over four million Spotify streams in its first week and placing 20th in the triple j Hottest 100.

‘THE GLOW’ was recorded last year between sessions held in West Hollywood and London with Grammy-winning producer Stuart Price, whose previous clients include Madonna, The Killers, New Order and the Pet Shop Boys.

The band will perform on a run of Laneway Festival dates in Australia, starting tomorrow (February 1) in Brisbane before heading to Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Fremantle.

‘THE GLOW’ is set for release on April 24 via I Oh You.