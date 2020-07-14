Watch DMA’s’ atmospheric new video for ‘Criminals’

DMA’s have followed up the release of their new album ‘THE GLOW’ with a brand new video – watch their ‘Criminals’ visual below.

The album, which came out on Friday (July 10), currently sits at #3 in the UK album charts.

The new video is an atmospheric, screen-filled accompaniment to the anthemic song. Watch it below.

The Australian band’s third album ‘THE GLOW’ was labelled “a hyper-charged record of dance and decadence” in a four-star NME review. “Making music for the whole room to enjoy rather than just the sweaty lads in the pit – and all while refusing to water down the band’s renowned fiery lust for life – ‘The Glow’ is a hyper-charged record of dance and decadence.

“A bold step forward that sees DMA’s coming into their own, it’s a two-fingered salute to anyone that sneers at the idea of trying something new. After all, as its lead single’s title affirms, life is a game of changing.”

DMA’s recently appeared on the cover of NME Australia, discussing how the new album tackles “love, loss and everything in between”.

“I feel like we’re an Australian band when I’m in Australia,” frontman Tommy O’Dell said. “And I feel like we’re a British band when I’m in Britain. I think we sit somewhere in between.”

The Australian trio recently shared a cover of Fatboy Slim classic ‘Praise You’, the latest in a line of alternate versions the band have shared. Over the past year, they’ve taken on Crowded House favourite ‘Better Be Home Soon’ and a cover of Cher’s iconic ‘Believe’.