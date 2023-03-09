DMA’S announce their biggest Australia headline tour to date

DMA’S have announced a headline tour of Australia, their biggest to date – find the full list of dates and ticket details below.

Today (March 9) the trio have unveiled a 16-date national tour that will mark the first time they headline regional centres. It will kick off on September 22 in Hobart, head to Frankston, Castlemaine, Melbourne and many more cities before concluding on October 28 in Cairns.

Tickets go on sale next week, with a Frontier Touring and Secret Sounds members pre-sale kicking off Tuesday March 14 at 12pm local time and general on-sale two days later at 10am local. Find more details via Ticketmaster and the band’s official website.

DMA’S will release their new album ‘How Many Dreams?’ on March 31. The band have previewed five songs from the LP so far, including the latest track ‘Something We Are Overcoming’ plus ‘Fading Like A Picture’ and ‘Olympia’.

DMA’S worked on this record, their fourth full-length, in London with superproducers Stuart Price and Rich Costey before completing it in Sydney with Konstantin Kersting. ‘How Many Dreams?’ “was about being less of a throwback band and more in the future”, the band’s Johnny Took told NME last year.

Fans who pre-order the deluxe digital download of ‘How Many Dreams?’ between March 9-12 will get early ticket access to the Australian tour. Extras in the deluxe addition include four album demos and live tracks recorded at Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom last October.

DMA’S Australia 2023 tour dates are:

September

Friday 22 – Hobart, Tasmania, Hobart City Hall

Saturday 23 – Frankston, Victoria, Pier Bandroom

Monday 25 – Castlemaine, VIC, Theatre Royal

Thursday 28 – Melbourne, VIC, The Forum

Friday 29 – Torquay, VIC, Torquay Hotel

October

Sunday 1 – Adelaide, South Australia, Hindley Street Music Hall

Tuesday 10 – Wodonga, SA, The Cube

Wednesday 11 – Canberra, ACT, Kambri ANU

Friday 13 – Thirroul, New South Wales, Anita’s Theatre

Saturday 14 – Sydney, NSW, Enmore Theatre

Friday 20 – Newcastle, NSW, Bar on the Hill

Saturday 21 – Coffs Harbour, NSW, Hoey Moey

Sunday 22 – Kingscliff, NSW, Kingscliff Beach Hotel

Wednesday 25 – Brisbane, Queensland, The Tivoli

Thursday 26 – Sunshine Coast, QLD, Venue 114

Saturday 28 – Carins, QLD, Tank Arts Centre