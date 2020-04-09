DMA’s side project Big Time releases first single, ‘It’s You’

Big Time, the new side project of DMA’s guitarist Johnny Took, has released their first single.

Receiving its premiere through Took’s Instagram yesterday (April 8), the guitarist took to social media in the lead up to the song’s premiere to announce the single’s release.

Listen to ‘It’s You’ below.

Big Time is a collaborative effort between Took and his brother Matty, who is the lead vocalist for Sydney-based rock band PLANET.

Took made the decision to announce the new project amid the coronavirus crisis, teasing the new band on socials on March 29. He has described the sound of the band as “fuzzed out pop rock”.

In a press statement, Took described ‘It’s You’ as “a tug-o-war love letter.”

He explains that the song details “two people who think they want each other, but whose relationship is kinda just fuelled by drugs and sex.”

In a post to his Instagram, Took has also confirmed a video for ‘It’s You’ will arrive in the coming week.

NME Australia cover stars in April, DMA’s will release their new album ‘GLOW’ on July 10, available for pre-order here. The release was announced in January, but was pushed back from an April release due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Off the back of their latest single ‘Imaginary’, meanwhile, PLANET will release their second EP ‘Maybe Someday’ on April 17.

Outside of DMA’s, Took’s most recent work was as a co-writer on ‘The Piss, The Perfume’, the debut solo EP by his partner Hayley Mary.

‘It’s You’ is available to stream and purchase now.