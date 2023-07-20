Watch DMA’S perform live at Mona’s new studio

DMA’S have released a live video from their recent session at Frying Pan Studios – the new recording studio at the Museum of Old and New Art (Mona) in Berriedale, lutruwita/Tasmania.
Inside the recently opened studio, the band took advantage of Frying Pan’s dedicated video suite to record the track ‘Something We Are Overcoming’ off their 2023 album, ‘How Many Dreams?’. The track’s out now on streaming services and you can watch the video below.
Frying Pan opened earlier this year and was designed to allow filming in its expansive recording booth, with controllable coloured lighting complimenting the natural light that spills in from a floor to ceiling window overlooking the bush – all of which is on show in the DMA’S new video accompanying the release. Its most famous piece of kit is the REDD.17 recording, mixing and mastering console used at Abbey Road to record albums by The Beatles and Pink Floyd and, later in its life, The White Stripes and Tame Impala.
NME visited the studio in March while attending Mona Foma festival. Speaking to NME, Frying Pan’s head engineer and producer, Chris Townend, said: “The tube preamps in the REDD.17 sound pristine and beautiful but drive into distortion in amazing ways. Humans can’t hear distortion until it’s really fucking distorted.”
DMA’S recently took out the top spot in Triple J’s Like a Version Hottest 100 with their cover of Cher’s ‘Believe’. The band’s guitarist, Johnny Took, recently partnered with Naarm/Melbourne’s Small Time Group to launch Small Time Studios.
The band will embark on a huge 16-date Australian tour in September. Tickets and information are available here.
DMA’S Australia 2023 tour dates are:
SEPTEMBER
Friday 22 – Hobart, Tasmania, Hobart City Hall
Saturday 23 – Frankston, Victoria, Pier Bandroom
Monday 25 – Castlemaine, VIC, Theatre Royal
Thursday 28 – Melbourne, VIC, The Forum
Friday 29 – Torquay, VIC, Torquay Hotel
OCTOBER
Sunday 1 – Adelaide, South Australia, Hindley Street Music Hall
Tuesday 10 – Wodonga, SA, The Cube
Wednesday 11 – Canberra, ACT, Kambri ANU
Friday 13 – Thirroul, New South Wales, Anita’s Theatre
Saturday 14 – Sydney, NSW, Enmore Theatre
Friday 20 – Newcastle, NSW, Bar on the Hill
Saturday 21 – Coffs Harbour, NSW, Hoey Moey
Sunday 22 – Kingscliff, NSW, Kingscliff Beach Hotel
Wednesday 25 – Brisbane, Queensland, The Tivoli
Thursday 26 – Sunshine Coast, QLD, Venue 114
Saturday 28 – Carins, QLD, Tank Arts Centre