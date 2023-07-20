Watch DMA’S perform live at Mona’s new studio

DMA’S have released a live video from their recent session at Frying Pan Studios – the new recording studio at the Museum of Old and New Art (Mona) in Berriedale, lutruwita/Tasmania.

Inside the recently opened studio, the band took advantage of Frying Pan’s dedicated video suite to record the track ‘Something We Are Overcoming’ off their 2023 album, ‘How Many Dreams?’. The track’s out now on streaming services and you can watch the video below.

Frying Pan opened earlier this year and was designed to allow filming in its expansive recording booth, with controllable coloured lighting complimenting the natural light that spills in from a floor to ceiling window overlooking the bush – all of which is on show in the DMA’S new video accompanying the release. Its most famous piece of kit is the REDD.17 recording, mixing and mastering console used at Abbey Road to record albums by The Beatles and Pink Floyd and, later in its life, The White Stripes and Tame Impala.

NME visited the studio in March while attending Mona Foma festival. Speaking to NME, Frying Pan’s head engineer and producer, Chris Townend, said: “The tube preamps in the REDD.17 sound pristine and beautiful but drive into distortion in amazing ways. Humans can’t hear distortion until it’s really fucking distorted.”

DMA’S recently took out the top spot in Triple J’s Like a Version Hottest 100 with their cover of Cher’s ‘Believe’. The band’s guitarist, Johnny Took, recently partnered with Naarm/Melbourne’s Small Time Group to launch Small Time Studios.

The band will embark on a huge 16-date Australian tour in September. Tickets and information are available here.

DMA’S Australia 2023 tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Friday 22 – Hobart, Tasmania, Hobart City Hall

Saturday 23 – Frankston, Victoria, Pier Bandroom

Monday 25 – Castlemaine, VIC, Theatre Royal

Thursday 28 – Melbourne, VIC, The Forum

Friday 29 – Torquay, VIC, Torquay Hotel

OCTOBER

Sunday 1 – Adelaide, South Australia, Hindley Street Music Hall

Tuesday 10 – Wodonga, SA, The Cube

Wednesday 11 – Canberra, ACT, Kambri ANU

Friday 13 – Thirroul, New South Wales, Anita’s Theatre

Saturday 14 – Sydney, NSW, Enmore Theatre

Friday 20 – Newcastle, NSW, Bar on the Hill

Saturday 21 – Coffs Harbour, NSW, Hoey Moey

Sunday 22 – Kingscliff, NSW, Kingscliff Beach Hotel

Wednesday 25 – Brisbane, Queensland, The Tivoli

Thursday 26 – Sunshine Coast, QLD, Venue 114

Saturday 28 – Carins, QLD, Tank Arts Centre