DMA’S Johnny Took releases remix of Perfect Moment’s ‘Time & Date NY’

DMA’S guitarist Johnny Took‘s remix of Perfect Moment’s first single ‘Time & Date NY’, has been released today (August 27).

Took’s spin on the song doesn’t stray too far from the original, but he strips back some of the instrumentals to add extra layers of production, particularly audible in an interlude from the three-minute to four-minute mark.

Listen to the remix below:

The original track was released in May and was the first new material from Perfect Moment, real name Alexander Gow. Gow, who previously fronted Melbourne indie rock band Oh Mercy, also dropped a video clip to accompany the song, featuring footage shot around New York in February, before the city locked down due to COVID-19.

Explaining the story behind the song in a press statement, Gow said it was about distance.

“The distance between us can be assessed. Pull out your measuring tape. Distance can also be felt. Time & Date New York sings of that feeling,” he said.

Gow’s first EP as Perfect Moment was released in July, featuring ‘Time & Date NY’ as well as ‘Cruel Change of Heart’, ‘Lost In Rome’ and ‘My Incredible Friend’. Kim Moyes of The Presets helped Gow bring his new sound together, lending his experience in the electronic outfit to Gow’s project.

Took’s band DMA’S recently got the remix treatment themselves, with The Avalanches sharing a remix of the group’s song ‘Criminals’, from their latest album ‘The Glow’.