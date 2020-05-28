DMA’S release official music video for ‘The Glow’

DMA’S have released the official music video for latest single ‘The Glow’ today (May 28).

Errol Rainey directed the video, having previously worked on clips for the band’s singles ‘Step Up The Morphine’ and ‘In The Air.’ The single also serves as the title track to the band’s upcoming third studio album.

Watch it below:

DMA’S originally released the single in April. It followed last year’s ‘Silver’ and January’s ‘Life Is a Game of Changing.’ Both will feature on the new album.

The Sydney trio will release ‘THE GLOW’ on July 10. It was pushed back from its original late April release. “Due to everything that’s going on, we have had to postpone,” the band explained in a tweet in March.

The release of the music video is the latest in a stream of new activity from DMA’S. Recently, the band asked fans to send them live renditions of ‘Silver’ to help them with a new project involving the single.

Frontman Tommy O’Dell also recorded a stripped back version of ‘The Glow’ from isolation earlier this month. A video of the performance was shared to the band’s Facebook.

Elsewhere, DMA’S guitarist Johnny Took formed a new side-project, Big Time. They released a video for their first single ‘It’s You’ last month.