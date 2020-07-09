DMA’s release long-awaited third album ‘The Glow’

After months of build-up, DMA’s have today (July 10) released their third album ‘The Glow’.

The release features a slew of previously released singles; ‘Criminals’, ‘Learning Alive’, ‘Silver’, ‘Life Is A Game Of Changing’ and the album’s title track. Stream the album in full below:

‘The Glow’ is the follow-up to the band’s second album, 2018’s ‘For Now’. DMA’s finished the recording sessions for ‘The Glow’ towards the end of 2019. The Sydney trio relocated to Los Angeles to work with producer Stuart Price (Dua Lipa, The Killers) in the studio.

Per a press release, the majority of the songwriting for ‘The Glow’ was done remotely. While lead guitarist and vocalist Matthew Mason and Tommy O’Dell remained in Australia after the release of ‘For Now’, guitarist Johnny Took moved to Edinburgh for ten months to begin writing new music.

“As a songwriter, I like the idea that you can move anywhere and be inspired by your surroundings, the people or a different way of life,” he explained per a press release.

DMA’s spoke to NME Australia earlier this year. The band noted that they have expanded their musical horizons on ‘The Glow’.

“We’ve grown as a band,” O’Dell said.

“‘THE GLOW’ covers a lot of ground musically. There’s dance, electronic, old school Brit rock’n’roll but there’s also folk, a bit of funk and some ’80s moments that set it apart from the other records, which were similar stylistically.”

NME gave ‘The Glow’ a four-star review, agreeing that the record is a ‘step up’ for the band.

“[‘The Glow’ is] a bold step forward that sees DMA’s coming into their own, it’s a two-fingered salute to anyone that sneers at the idea of trying something new,” the review read.

To celebrate the release of their new album, DMA’s will play a short residency at Sydney’s Factory theatre in late July and early August. Tickets for the shows go on sale today (July 10) at 12pm AEDT.