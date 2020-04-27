DMA’S announce rescheduled UK tour dates, stream O2 Academy Brixton concert

DMA’S have released new dates for their UK tour, in support of their upcoming album ‘The Glow.’

They had originally planned to perform across England in May but have since had to postpone, as a result of coronavirus restrictions and travel bans.

The tour will now be held later this year, spanning across October 14-23, with a few changes to the show order. Southampton will now be the first city the band play before then hitting Norwich, Hull and London. They’ll also be appearing at Newcastle’s Hit The North Festival on Sunday 18 October.

Happy to announce our rescheduled May dates will be happening in October. All tickets still valid and more available at https://t.co/iRwZLrjAA3 Ireland..news to come Stay safe ❤️💚💙 pic.twitter.com/61Kx4FDgaj — DMA'S (@dmasmusic) April 24, 2020

Taking to Twitter to announce the updated tour, DMA’S also mentioned “Ireland… news to come.” The band had previously announced shows in Dublin on May 8 and 9, which are yet to be rescheduled.

No word yet on whether their show at Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl – originally planned for July 9 – is being rescheduled.

All tickets are valid for the new dates and remaining tickets are available here. The release of ‘The Glow’ – DMA’S third studio album – was also postponed from April 24 to July 10 due to “everything that’s going on in the world.”

DMA’S will also be streaming their sold-out London show this week, performed last month (March 2020) at O2 Academy Brixton.

The concert will be featured in full on both DMA’S Facebook and YouTube pages on Wednesday 29 April at 9pm (BST) and on Thursday 30 April at 9pm (AEST).

DMA’S rescheduled UK tour dates are:

Southampton, O2 Guildhall (October 14)

Norwich, University of East Anglia (15)

Hull, Bonus Arena (17)

Newcastle, Hit the North Festival (18)

London, Alexandra Palace (23)