DMA’s share ‘Learning Alive’, new single from forthcoming album

DMA’s have released their third single for 2020, entitled ‘Learning Alive’. It follows on from previously released tracks ‘The Glow’ and ‘Life Is A Game Of Changing’. Listen to ‘Learning Alive’ below:

‘Learning Alive’ will appear on DMA’s forthcoming third studio album, ‘The Glow’, which will hit shelves and streaming services on July 10. The band had initially intended to release the album in April, however, the coronavirus pandemic prompted them to delay it until July.

The band have not yet shared the music video for ‘Learning Alive’, but did just release the clip for ‘The Glow’ at the end of last month.

The Sydney three-piece have kept busy during the coronavirus pandemic. Last weekend (June 13), they headlined virtual music concert Delivered, Live. The band appeared on the same bill as fellow Australian acts Polish Club and PLGRMS.

DMA’s also hosted a listening party for their second album, ‘For Now’, earlier this month (June 6). It followed on from the listening party they held for debut album ‘Hills End’ in May.

Speaking to NME earlier this year, DMA’s noted that their forthcoming album draws on a range of musical influences.

“‘THE GLOW’ covers a lot of ground musically,” says guitarist Johnny Took.

“There’s dance, electronic, old school Brit rock’n’roll but there’s also folk, a bit of funk and some ’80s moments that set it apart from the other records, which were similar stylistically.”