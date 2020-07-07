DMA’S share new single ‘Criminals’

DMA’S have shared one last track ahead of their new album ‘THE GLOW’ dropping this Friday (July 10).

The new release, ‘Criminals’, follows a string of singles from the trio in the lead-up to the album’s arrival, including its title track, ‘Learning Alive’ and ‘Life Is a Game of Changing’, among others.

Listen to ‘Criminals’ below:

Speaking to NME Australia about the forthcoming album back in March, DMA’S guitarist Johnny Took said the new record is “about how people are always looking for something better”.

“It’s got that universal sense that anyone can relate to, that exhaustion you sometimes feel trying to achieve more or be something more,” he explained.

DMA’S will launch ‘THE GLOW’ with a series of hometown shows at Factory Theatre in Sydney later this month. The band will play six shows over three nights between Thursday July 30 and Saturday August 1.

Operating at restricted capacity with social distancing regulations and a stripped-back production, it will mark the first time the Sydney venue has held a show since mid-March. Pre-sale tickets will be available from midday this Wednesday (July 8).