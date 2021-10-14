DMA’S share watercolour-tinted film clip for ‘Junk Truck Head Fuck’

DMA’S have shared a film clip for their latest single, ‘Junk Truck Head Fuck’, directed by filmmaker Lucy Knox.

The clip matches the raw, emotive feel of the song itself, with lead singer Tommy O’Dell appearing solo, pensively singing along to it in various rooms of his house.

Handwritten lyrics pop up at various points throughout, with elements of the background painted over with subtle watercolours, and the entire video filtered through a grainy haze.

Advertisement

Take a look at the film clip for ‘Junk Truck Head Fuck’ below:

“I think we always knew ‘Junk Truck Head Fuck’ was a special song,” guitarist Johnny Took said in a press release, “and of all the tracks on the EP we knew it would be more powerful in a modest arrangement. In the confusion of a ‘Junk Truck Head Fuck’, sometimes the simplest gesture is enough.”

‘Junk Truck Head Fuck’ appears on DMA’S’ recent EP ‘I Love You Unconditionally, Sure Am Going To Miss You’, surprise-released back in August via I OH YOU. It marks the second track from the EP to be shared as a single, following ‘We Are Midnight’.

Back in April, DMA’S teamed up with EDM producer What So Not for the rave-influenced single ‘The Change’. It followed the band’s ‘Live At Brixton’ album, which came out a month earlier alongside a live video for their track ‘Feels Like 37’.

Advertisement

The band released their third album, ‘THE GLOW’, back in July of 2020. Previewed with the singles ‘Learning Alive’, ‘Criminals’, ‘Round & Around’, and ‘Appointment’, the record earned a four-star review from NME. It was also declared one of the 25 best Australian albums of 2020, with the band’s songwriting on it described as “amplified and exaggerated”.

Last month, DMA’S postponed their forthcoming Australian tour to 2022, citing the ongoing border restrictions put in place in response to recent outbreaks of COVID-19.