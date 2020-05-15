DMA’S share Willaris. K remix of ‘Life Is a Game of Changing’

DMA’S have shared a remix of their recent single ‘Life Is a Game of Changing’ by Willaris. K. The new remix sees the Australian producer – AKA Jack McAllister – turn the original into a bass-heavy, dancefloor-ready anthem.

It’s the second remix of the song DMA’S have shared so far, after British electronic legends Orbital gave their take on the track back in March.

‘Life Is a Game of Changing’ comes from the band’s forthcoming third album ‘The Glow’, one of three singles released thus far alongside ‘Silver’ and its title track.

DMA’S will release ‘The Glow’ on July 10, pushing it back from an original April 24 release due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to NME Australia for its March cover story, the band discussed drawing from a wide range of influences for album three.

“We knew this record needed to be the record where we did push ourselves,” explained the band’s Tommy O’Dell.

“There’s dance, electronic, old school Brit rock’n’roll but there’s also folk, a bit of funk and some ’80s moments that set it apart from the other records, which were similar stylistically.”

Willaris. K, meanwhile, recently released new EP ‘LUSTRE’, featuring Gordi collaboration ‘INDIFFERENT’.