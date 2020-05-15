GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

DMA’S share Willaris. K remix of ‘Life Is a Game of Changing’

The local producer gives his spin on the DMA'S cut

By Alex Gallagher
DMA'S Willaris. K
DMA'S, Willaris. K CREDIT: Fiona Garden + Sniffers NZ

DMA’S have shared a remix of their recent single ‘Life Is a Game of Changing’ by Willaris. K. The new remix sees the Australian producer – AKA Jack McAllister – turn the original into a bass-heavy, dancefloor-ready anthem.

Check it out below:

Advertisement

It’s the second remix of the song DMA’S have shared so far, after British electronic legends Orbital gave their take on the track back in March.

‘Life Is a Game of Changing’ comes from the band’s forthcoming third album ‘The Glow’, one of three singles released thus far alongside ‘Silver’ and its title track.

DMA’S will release ‘The Glow’ on July 10, pushing it back from an original April 24 release due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to NME Australia for its March cover story, the band discussed drawing from a wide range of influences for album three.

“We knew this record needed to be the record where we did push ourselves,” explained the band’s Tommy O’Dell.

“There’s dance, electronic, old school Brit rock’n’roll but there’s also folk, a bit of funk and some ’80s moments that set it apart from the other records, which were similar stylistically.”

Advertisement

Willaris. K, meanwhile, recently released new EP ‘LUSTRE’, featuring Gordi collaboration ‘INDIFFERENT’.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.