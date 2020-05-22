DMA’S ask fans to send them live ‘Silver’ performance footage

DMA’S are working on a “new project” involving their single ‘Silver,’ and they need fans’ help.

The trio took to social media, requesting that fans who had live footage of ‘Silver’ to email it to silver@iohyou.com. The band also asked that submissions contain the sender’s full name and city of residence.

Released back in October 2019, ‘Silver’ was the first single lifted from DMA’s third album, ‘THE GLOW.’ It featured heavily in the band’s UK tour dates, and subsequent appearance at this year’s Laneway Festival.

It’s one of three singles the band have shared thus far, alongside its title track and ‘Life Is a Game of Changing.’ The latter recently received a remix from Australian producer Willaris. K. British electronic pioneers Orbital also gave their spin on the track.

Initially due for release in April, DMA’S have since pushed back the release of ‘THE GLOW.’ They cited “everything that’s going on” as the reason for its delay. Their third album – the follow-up to 2018’s ‘For Now’ – will instead hit shelves July 10.

Speaking to NME Australia for its March cover story, the band discussed drawing from a wide range of influences.

“We knew this record needed to be the record where we did push ourselves,” explained the band’s Tommy O’Dell.

“There’s dance, electronic, old school Brit rock’n’roll but there’s also folk, a bit of funk and some ’80s moments that set it apart from the other records, which were similar stylistically.”