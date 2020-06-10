DMA’S to headline Delivered, Live this weekend

DMA’S have been announced as the headlining act for this weekend’s episode of virtual music concert Delivered, Live.

Taking place on Saturday June 13 from 7:30pm AEST, the 11th instalment of Delivered, Live will also feature emerging act PLGRMS and rock duo Polish Club. During the livestream, audience members can expect a comedy set from 3RRR host and comic Geraldine Hickey, while Sami Shah gives a recap of the week’s events. Broadcaster Myf Warhurst will also moderate an expert panel.

The Saturday night at-home party will once again be hosted by Henry Wagons. Viewers can tune in on YouTube.

Advertisement

Last week’s Delivered, Live lineup featured indie artist El Tee and singer-songwriters Alice Skye and James Reyne.

Streaming the concert is free but, as always, viewers are encouraged to support the show’s featured artists, music crew and venues by purchasing a ticket from $10. According to today’s press release, more than 10,000 tickets have been sold to date.

Ticket sales are divided between performers, their nominated venue and crew of choice and behind-the-scenes costs.

The Delivered, Live lineup announced comes after DMA’S hosted an online listening party for their second album, 2018’s ‘For Now’, last Saturday (June 6) in anticipation of their forthcoming record, ‘The Glow’. The group’s third studio album is out July 10.