DMA’S to launch Hindley Street Music Hall with Wafia, Mashd N Kutcher and more

DMA’S have announced a special show in Adelaide to launch the Hindley Street Music Hall – a new 1,800-capacity theatre in the South Australian capital’s CBD – alongside Wafia, Mashd N Kutcher and more.

The show will take place on September 15, with tickets on sale now via Moshtix. Rounding out the line-up will be local punk outfit West Thebarton and indie singer-songwriter Jess Day. The show will be hosted by comedians Ben Harvey and Liam Stapleton, who are currently based in Adelaide as the hosts of Nova 919’s weekday breakfast show.

The Hindley Street Music Hall was developed over the past year as a collaborative effort between Secret Sounds, Live Nation and Five Four Entertainment. It cost $6million to build, and replaces the defunct nightclub and music venue HQ.

Advertisement

It’s also co-owned by former Powderfinger bassist John Collins, who in a statement, said: “I’m incredibly excited to open the Hindley Street Music Hall, a venue designed with the core focus of creating absolute connection between artists and fans, delivering the ultimate live music experience.

“I look forward to seeing the Hindley Street Music Hall contribute to and further develop Adelaide’s rich musical culture and become an artist and fan-favourite for years to come.”

Sharing the sentiment was Paul Piticco, co-founder and co-CEO of Secret Sounds. In his own statement, Piticco said he and his colleagues “have worked incredibly hard to craft” the Hindley Street Music Hall, where they “look forward to bringing the best artists in the world … whilst creating a new platform for SA artists to launch themselves from.”

Artists booked to perform at the venue in its first month of operation include Ziggy Alberts, The Chats, Pennywise, Honne and UB40. Though billed as its “grand opening” event, the DMA’S-headlined launch show will actually be the second held there – EDM artist MaRLo is booked to perform on September 10.

News of DMA’S’ Adelaide show comes just a day after the Sydney band returned with new single ‘I Don’t Need To Hide’, which marked their first new material since last year’s surprise ‘I Love You Unconditionally, Sure Am Going To Miss You’ EP.

On the new song’s thematic basis, member Jonny Took explained: “There’s a confidence you obtain when you find someone who loves you for all your faults, quirks and obscurities. They make you feel like you don’t need to hide anything from anyone anymore.”