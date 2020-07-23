DMA’s to stream performance from Splendour In The Grass’ Amphitheatre

DMA’S will be streaming a performance from Splendour In The Grass’ amphitheatre site on social media tomorrow (July 24).

The band were set to perform at this year’s 20th anniversary of the Byron Bay festival, but will be playing an acoustic set to a virtual crowd instead after the event was rescheduled to 2021.

While sadly COVID-19 has stopped us all from venturing to @SITG this weekend, we are excited to announce that @dmasmusic will be streaming an acoustic set at sunset tomorrow (4:30pm AEST) from the amphitheatre at the festival site. Set a reminder 🌞 https://t.co/RxAU5XYoiA pic.twitter.com/w1jr5027FS — I OH YOU (@iohyouforever) July 23, 2020

The live show will be streamed on Splendour In The Grass and DMA’s Facebook pages, as well as DMA’s YouTube channel, at 4.30pm AEST.

DMA’s have appeared on multiple Splendour lineups since making their debut in 2014, following the release of their single ‘Delete’. They returned in both 2016 and 2018 to play the amphitheatre stage and were set to play material from their latest record, ‘The Glow’ at this year’s festival.

‘The Glow’, came out early this month and is the band’s third studio album. NME gave the record four stars, calling it “a hyper-charged record of dance and decadence from the evolving Sydney trio”.

The band recently appeared on ABC’s The Sound on Sunday July 19 to perform an acoustic rendition of ‘Criminals’, a track from the record.

“We chose to play it for you because it’s our latest single, and we’ve never done it in this format with a grand piano,” said guitarist Jonny Took when introducing the song.

A full lineup for the postponed SITG is yet to be revealed and the band have not made any statement on whether they’ll return. So far, only headliners have been announced, including Gorillaz, Tyler, the Creator and The Strokes.