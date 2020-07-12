DMA’S announce Brisbane leg of ‘Unplugged & Intimate’ tour

DMA’S are taking the ‘Unplugged & Intimate’ tour up the East Coast, today (July 13) adding four shows in Brisbane.

They’ll play both a matinee and evening show at The Tivoli on August 29 and 30.

The band first announced a string of Sydney shows on July 6, in celebration of their new album, ‘THE GLOW’. Another 12 shows were added due to high demand, all of which sold out in minutes last week.

The Sydney residency will take place at The Factory Theatre from July 30 – August 1, and then again from August 6 – August 8.

The shows will operate at restricted capacity and will feature a more stripped-back production. This also marks the first time the Factory Theatre has held a show since mid-March.

Earlier today (July 8), the band announced that Hayley Mary would support them for the duration of their upcoming residency.

Sam Nardo, the Chief Operating Officer of Century Venues, said that the venue was “absolutely thrilled” to have DMA’S performing. He described the residency as “such a special series of gigs.”

“This… will no doubt be relished by fans who have waited a long time to get out there to support Aussie music,” he said.

“[I]t’s simply great to be a part of it.”

Pre-sale access will be granted to fans who purchase a pre-order bundle with a digital copy of the album and a signed poster. All proceeds raised from these bundles will go to the Aboriginal Legal Service.

Of the new album, DMA’S guitarist Johnny Took told NME Australia that it’s “about how people are always looking for something better.

“It’s got that universal sense that anyone can relate to, that exhaustion you sometimes feel trying to achieve more or be something more.”