DMA’S announce six ‘Unplugged & Intimate’ Sydney shows

DMA’S have announced a short residency at Sydney’s Factory Theatre in celebration of their new album, ‘THE GLOW.’

The Sydney band will be playing six shows in total at the venue, with two shows on each day. The shows begin Thursday July 30 and end on Saturday August 1.

The shows will operate at restricted capacity, and will feature a more stripped-back production. This also marks the first time the Factory Theatre has held a show since mid-March.

Advertisement

Sam Nardo, the Chief Operating Officer of Century Venues, said that the venue was “absolutely thrilled” to have DMA’S performing. He described the residency as “such a special series of gigs.”

“This… will no doubt be relished by fans who have waited a long time to get out there to support Aussie music,” he said.

“[I]t’s simply great to be a part of it.”

Pre-sale access will be granted to fans who purchase a pre-order bundle with a digital copy of the album and a signed poster. All proceeds raised from these bundles will go to the Aboriginal Legal Service.

The pre-sale begins at 9am on Wednesday July 8.

Advertisement

General sale, meanwhile, begins at noon on Friday July 10 – the same day as the release of ‘THE GLOW.’

Of the new album, DMA’S guitarist Johnny Took told NME Australia that it’s “about how people are always looking for something better.

“It’s got that universal sense that anyone can relate to, that exhaustion you sometimes feel trying to achieve more or be something more.”